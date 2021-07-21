Drake’s OVO Air Force 1 Is For The Lovers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drizzy’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy has still yet to get a confirmed release date or even a first single released, but already we’ve gotten pics of what his upcoming OVO Air Force 1 exclusives will look like and while they seem like some average white-on-white 1’s, the devil’s in the details.

Featuring little hearts on the bottom sole instead of the average stars Air Force 1’s tend to boast, the silhouette also replaces the customary “Air” logo on the side heel of the sole with “Love You Forever” in script. Not bad for the hardcore Drake fan who want to show their allegiance to the King of The North.

Though rumors have the kicks dropping this Fall, no official word yet on when the sneakers will drop or if they even will. Don’t forget the Air Jordan IV “Splatter”‘s which were supposed to release only to end up a Friends & Family exclusive. Now if these were to see a release even on a limited basis, we’d figure it would coincide with the drop of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

And to think the man almost left Nike for adidas.