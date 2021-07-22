HHW Gaming: Atlantic Records Teams Up With Xbox To Launch The Green Room Gaming Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Music and video games go hand-in-hand, so this union between Xbox and Atlantic Records makes all the sense in the world.

Thursday (Jul.22), Atlantic Records announced it was teaming up with Xbox in Partnership with Vaynersports and Efuse for The Green Room, a new competitive gaming series that will see music artists, streamers, and athletes pair up to play some video games.

The live event series, which officially kicks off on July 27TH, 6 PM EST on Atlantic Records YouTube page, will see the label’s big artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Against The Current’s Chrissy Costanza, Childish Major, Bankrol Hayden, Jucee Froot, Surf Curse, Sueco, Bizzy Banks, and MILES, as well as streamers Vikkstar, HusKerrs, Clutch Belk, Destroy, Tommey, Expel, Scope, Demi, BobbyPoff, and athletes including UFC fighters Sean O’Malley, Stipe Miocic, Chris Weidman and Max Halloway, NBA/WNBA stars Seth Curry, Tre Jones, Cole Anthony, Aerial Powers, and NFL player Marquez Valdes-Scantling battle in Call of Duty: Warzone for the inaugural episode.

“When I’m not in the studio, gaming is something that I enjoy. It’s a pleasure to be part of this event,” says multi-platinum superstar and Green Room participant, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

“Gaming clears my mind. Whenever I’m stressed, going through anything and helps me relax and get my mind off things. I’m a big fan of Gary V and Vaynersports and am excited to be a part of this,” chart-topping rapper and fellow Green Room participant, Bankrol Hayden, added.

The event will be hosted by Mitch “OG Pickle” Long and Joey Franchize. The Green Room will feature ten gaming squads comprised of the names above competing for a total prize pool of $10,000 and an Xbox Championship Belt. According to the press release, each team will comprise an Atlantic recording artist, a high-profile streamer, and a renowned athlete. One lucky fan will be chosen during the event to play on Bankrol Hayden’s team and win a pair of tickets to a show on Bankrol Hayden’s upcoming tour. You can head here to enter the contest.

In between the action, viewers can look forward to a wide variety of exclusive content, including music videos, interviews, and much more. They can also look forward to more contests and giveaways with prizes ranging from exclusive merch to tickets to upcoming tours, an Xbox Series X, and other gaming equipment.

Future installments of the event series will see participants pick up the sticks for an array of fan-favorite games, which will be announced soon.

—

Photo: Atlantic Records / Xbox