Casanova, Sharaya J, Tobe Nwigwe,& More Rock BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers [Video]

BET’s annual Hip-Hop Awards aired last night celebrating all of the big names in the musical genre that had a great year. One of the awards shows biggest draws is the cypher segment which highlights young gunners giving them an opportunity to flex their lyrical skills and in case you missed it we got you.

With Dj Premier and Dj Erykah Badu who also dropped some bars during the ladies cypher supplying the soundtrack Hip-Hop’s youngest and brightest took the stage. This years edition of the popular segment featured Casanova, Blocboy JB, G Herbo, Taylor Bennet, Nick Grant, Flawless Real Talk, Shawn Smith, Reason, YBN Cordae, Tobe Nwigwe, Bri Steves, Neelam Hakeem, Sharaya J, Chika and Vic Mensa who’s bars were believed aimed at the late XXXTentacion and is now catching heat for it.

The segment gives these artists an insanely bright spotlight giving them the opportunity to let Hip-Hop fans know that they definitely should be listening and adding them to their playlists. So you be the judge, check out the full cypher segments below and let us know who you felt brought the heat and who should reconsider this rapping thing and get a regular day job.

Photo: John Parra / Getty