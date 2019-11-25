Twitter Deserved Its Own AMA Award For Its Social Commentary

If you didn’t know, the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place last night. While these award shows have lost their luster, social media as a family coming together to joke on their favorite musicians was as usual on point.

As you can imagine, there were a plethora of moments to make like of it and turn into memes. Whether it was the interesting fits like Lil Nas X’s green screenable suit (we think he did it on purpose), Billy Eilish’s Burberry bee-keeper drip, or Lizzo’s insanely small Valentino bag no one was spared.

When it came to the show, no one could resist throwing shade at Post Malone for taking home the award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album for his album Hollywood’s Bleeding. His acceptance speech also raised eyebrows when he confusingly confessed that he “loved grapes.” To complete his epic night, he brought out Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott — whom he beat out for his award — to perform a rendition of the Black Sabbath hit record “Take What You Want.” Twitter was absolutely amazed to learn that Ozzy was still alive and breathing.

You can hit the gallery below to see the best reactions from the night.

