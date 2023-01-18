21 Goes Savage During Heated Clubhouse Spat, Twitter Thinks He’s Incriminating Himself

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Clubhouse is still a thing, and Hip-Hop superstar 21 Savage loves to spend a lot of time going back and forth on the social audio app.

On Monday, Jan.16, Sir 21 got into an intense argument on Clubhouse, and it is unknown why he had time for the individuals in the room.

“You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” 21 Savage yells in the clip below. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing…every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us,” he continues. “In real life, n***a. It’s real life!”

Other unknown participants can be heard shouting in the room at 21 Savage before letting off more smoke.

“Aye, Cap, you from Chicago. I advise you to shut the fuck up,” he continues. “‘Cause the n***as that I fuck with up there spanking shit, so stop playing. Y’all ain’t spanking nothing, n***a…you will die.”

This is not the first time 21 Savage went off during his time on Clubhouse. Just recently, the rapper had to bite his tongue after he said Nas “wasn’t relevant” right after the release of King’s Disease III.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 said to people in the room. “I don’t feel like Nas is relevant.”

Back in August 2021, the Savage Mode rapper got into a heated exchange with Wack 100 on Clubhouse, with him calling 21 Savage a snitch and threatening to come to Atlanta to “beat his a**.”

People Think 21 Savage Is Incriminating Himself On Clubhouse

Twitter is also chiming in, and they think the rapper is snitching on himself by professing how gangster he is during his tirade and setting himself up for a RICO charge.

We hope that is not the case, the Feds are always listening, and we know they have a penchant for taking the things these rappers say in their lyrics very seriously.

You can see more reactions to 21 Savage going off during his Clubhouse session and possibly snitching on himself in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz