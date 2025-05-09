Subscribe
50 Cent Trolls Diddy With AI Jury Made Entirely Of Himself

Published on May 9, 2025
Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

50 Cent has taken a fresh shot at Diddy, breaking his recent silence with a new round of online mockery aimed at his longtime foe. As Diddy’s legal proceedings move forward, with jury selection for his trial kicking off this week, 50 Cent returned to Instagram with a post that quickly grabbed attention. The rapper shared an AI-generated image that featured himself as every single member of the jury, a humorous but pointed jab at the Bad Boy mogul.

The image was accompanied by the caption, “Sean Diddy Combs jury selection for trial is finally complete,” while 50 added his own twist, writing, “I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!” The post blends sarcasm and spectacle, staying true to 50’s trademark style of using humor to taunt his rivals. Tensions between the two artists have been simmering for years, but 50 has turned up the heat since late 2023, when serious allegations involving sexual misconduct and sex trafficking were brought against Diddy. While the music industry watches the case unfold, 50 Cent is using his platform to stay in the conversation, with his usual mix of satire and shade This latest stunt, powered by AI and packed with attitude, is another reminder of how 50 Cent continues to blend digital creativity with real-life controversy, keeping his feud alive while entertaining his fans in the process. Now let’s go down memory lane of all the times 50 Cent has trolled Diddy.

