Subscribe
Close
News

50 Cent Trolls Beyoncé, Says Her Tour Ain’t Touring

Published on April 29, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2007 MTV Video Music Awards for MTV.com - Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty

50 Cent is back at it, this time taking shots at Beyoncé over rumors that her recent show at SoFi Stadium in L.A. had thousands of empty seats just hours before it started.
TMZ was the first to drop the news, claiming the Queen’s opening night still had plenty of tickets up for grabs, which had some folks side-eyeing the situation. Never one to miss a moment to troll, 50 hopped on Instagram, posted a screenshot of the headline, and threw shade with the caption, “Shit getting real out here, hey the tickets ain’t selling?”

Related Stories

Beyoncé ain’t said a word back yet, but fans were quick to remind folks who she is. Her last tour, the *Renaissance World Tour* in 2023, was a straight-up flex, pulling in over $579 million worldwide. That made it the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist. She sold out stadiums across the globe, shut down cities, and had fans going wild for the visuals, fashion, and energy. It wasn’t just a concert, it was a whole movement. 50’s comment adds fuel to the fire in his ongoing back-and-forth with JAY-Z, who he’s been clowning for years. This time, he’s going at the Carter household from a different angle, but it’s still the same troll energy. Whether those ticket sale rumors hold any weight or not, one thing’s for sure, Beyoncé’s not new to this, she’s true to this. A couple of empty seats ain’t about to shake her throne.  

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

50 Cent Beyonce

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close