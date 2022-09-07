600 Breezy Shares Final Message From His Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Before we get into this story, we must warn readers that the details within have mentions of suicide. Rapper 600 Breezy shared a heartbreaking final message from his girlfriend and as he continues to mourn, Twitter shared their reactions and support.

600 Breezy, real name Antonio King, is a rapper out of Chicago, Ill. His girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, shared with 600 a final message stating that she no longer wanted to go on. Again, we are stating that the message from Jackson posted down below might be triggering for some.

In the caption, 600 tries his best to make sense of the loss and he urged others suffering from mental health issues to seek out help.

“Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health,” 600 wrote at the tail end of the post.

In a photo ahead of the final note, 600 shared an image of himself and Jackson in a loving embrace. The caption within the post clearly depicts him grieving heavily.

“Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us[?] I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven?” 600 wrote in the caption.

Things went awry when Queen Key, the mother of 600’s children, posted a series of messages accusing 600 of “clout chasing” by sharing details of Jackson’s death.

“Grown ass goofy on the internet crying like he not a whole disgrace to society. Just a sad ass b*tch. My condolences to her actual family & I apologize that this weird ass N*gga even got mfs commenting goofy sh*t on her passing,” read one of Queen Key’s tweets.

Key also shared that members of Jackson’s own family felt similarly about 600 posting the messages and notes while adding they wanted the posts removed from his page.

Adding to this, fans of NBA Youngboy spammed Jackson’s Instagram page with taunts after the news of her passing went wide. And there were some who felt that Queen Key’s comments, while justified, were ill-timed.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

