Anti Social Social Club Teams Up With ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ For Clean Capsule Collection

The ASSC x Assassin’s Creed Shadows partnership, which was facilitated by IMG Licensing, will offer fans a chance to really immerse themselves in the latest major installment of the Assassin’s Creed series. The collection will feature a range of staple streetwear items like tees, hoodies and hats in black, white, grey, red and pink while also offering exciting and fresh pieces like a football jersey, coaches jacket and track suit. Seizing the perfect opportunity to create game-inspired accessories, this capsule will also feature a unique sake glass set, imagined through the creative lens of both ASSC and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Shadows Tops: includes tees, hoodies, and hats with the Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the front and ASSC logo on the back with the two main protagonists

Eyes Tops: includes tees and hoodies with the eyes of the two protagonists on the front alongside ASSC branding and the ASSC logo on the back with the Assassin’s Creed logo

Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with a graphic of the samurai character Yasuke superimposed onto the ASSC logo on both the front and back

Shuriken Tops: includes tees with 4 shuriken “thrown” into the ASSC logo on both the front and back

Fight Tops: includes tees, hoodies, and hats with imagery of fighting stances on the front underneath an ASSC logo and both brand logos on the back

Naoe & Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with an Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the front atop a graphic of both main characters and an ASSC logo on the back with an Assassin’s Creed logo

Football Jersey: designed to incorporate all brand logos on the front and include a huge ASSC logo on the back with imagery of the two main characters superimposed

Coaches Jacket: designed to show both Naoe and Yasuke in a battle scene throughout the entire jacket, ASSC’s logo is featured on the front while the Assassin’s Creed logo is featured on one sleeve and the rear

Track Suits: the jacket features the game’s logo on the front along with kanji and the ASSC logo on the back with an additional game logo, the matching pants have kanji and the ASSC logo on the front and an Assassin’s logo on the rear