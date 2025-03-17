Subscribe
Anti Social Social Club x 'AC Shadows' Capsule Collection [Photos]

Anti Social Social Club Teams Up With ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ For Clean Capsule Collection

Published on March 17, 2025
Anti Social Social Club x 'AC Shadows' Capsule Collection [Photos]

Source: Anti Social Social Club / Assassin’s Creed Shadows

We are just days away from the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Anti Social Social Club is dropping a dope capsule collection to celebrate the game’s release.
Like the highly-anticipated video game, the Anti Social Social Club x Assassin’s Creed Shadows capsule collection captures both the samurai and shinobi elements inspired by feudal Japan accurately depicted by the game’s protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.
At the same time, it allows gamers to showcase their love for video games by encapsulating it in street style, featuring the game’s two protagonists and Assassin’s Creed Shadows branding on staple Anti Social Social Club pieces.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection

Source: Anti Social Social Club / Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A press release for the collaboration reads:

The ASSC x Assassin’s Creed Shadows partnership, which was facilitated by IMG Licensing, will offer fans a chance to really immerse themselves in the latest major installment of the Assassin’s Creed series. The collection will feature a range of staple streetwear items like tees, hoodies and hats in black, white, grey, red and pink while also offering exciting and fresh pieces like a football jersey, coaches jacket and track suit. Seizing the perfect opportunity to create game-inspired accessories, this capsule will also feature a unique sake glass set, imagined through the creative lens of both ASSC and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

A breakdown of the capsule collection includes:

  1. Shadows Tops: includes tees, hoodies, and hats with the Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the front and ASSC logo on the back with the two main protagonists

  2. Eyes Tops: includes tees and hoodies with the eyes of the two protagonists on the front alongside ASSC branding and the ASSC logo on the back with the Assassin’s Creed logo

  3. Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with a graphic of the samurai character Yasuke superimposed onto the ASSC logo on both the front and back

  4. Shuriken Tops: includes tees with 4 shuriken “thrown” into the ASSC logo on both the front and back

  5. Fight Tops: includes tees, hoodies, and hats with imagery of fighting stances on the front underneath an ASSC logo and both brand logos on the back

  6. Naoe & Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with an Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the front atop a graphic of both main characters and an ASSC logo on the back with an Assassin’s Creed logo

  7. Football Jersey: designed to incorporate all brand logos on the front and include a huge ASSC logo on the back with imagery of the two main characters superimposed

  8. Coaches Jacket: designed to show both Naoe and Yasuke in a battle scene throughout the entire jacket, ASSC’s logo is featured on the front while the Assassin’s Creed logo is featured on one sleeve and the rear

  9. Track Suits: the jacket features the game’s logo on the front along with kanji and the ASSC logo on the back with an additional game logo, the matching pants have kanji and the ASSC logo on the front and an Assassin’s logo on the rear

  10. Sake Glass Set: features ceramic sake glasses and a sake pourer with shared co-branding

When Can You Get Your Hands On The ASSC x AC Shadows Capsule Collection

The collection officially drops on Saturday, March 29, starting at 8 AM PST (11 AM EST) exclusively on Anti Social Social Club’s website. Prices range from $40-$125 with sizing from XS-2XL.  For more photos of the collection, visit the gallery below.

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection
Source: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Taps Anti Social Social Club for Capsule Collection anti social social club,assassin’s creed shadows

