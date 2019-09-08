Antonio Brown Joins The Patriots For A Cool $15M, NFL Twitter Calls Shenanigans

The first thought was Antonio Brown fumbled the bag epically after the Oakland Raiders released him. But hours later, the star but problematic wide receiver had signed a one-year contract with New England Patriots worth a cool $15M.

Almost immediately, NFL Twitter started pointing to the jig.

Was NE head coach Bill Bellichick pulling elicit maneuvers to land AB all along? A lot of people seem to think so.

Also, it’s another reason to point out the trashness of the NFL. Peep some of the best reactions below.