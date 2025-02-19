Subscribe
Technology

iPhone 16e Is Apple's Newest Affordable Smartphone

Apple Unveils New iPhone 16e, The Company’s Latest Affordable Smartphone

Published on February 19, 2025
iPhone 16e Is Apple's Newest Affordable Smartphone

Source: Apple / iPhone 16e

Word on the tech streets was that Apple was going to announce a new iPhone SE model. Instead, the tech giant announced a new member of the iPhone 16 family, the iPhone 16e.
The iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest affordable iPhone model, $200 cheaper than the base iPhone 16. To separate itself from the now discontinued iPhone SE model, the iPhone 16e boasts some significant features that no SE model has ever had.
One new feature of the iPhone 16e that no other iPhone model has is a modem designed by Apple, which the company is calling Apple C1. The company boasts that it is the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone.
The iPhone 16e also has exceptional battery life, with Apple claiming users can enjoy up to 26 hours of video playback. This gives the smartphone the distinction of having the most extended battery life of any iPhone, featuring a 6-1 inch display. It’s also the only iPhone with a single rear camera with a 48-megapixel resolution.
Apple iPhone 16e

Source: Apple / iPhone 16e

Other iPhone 16e Features

Face ID is the primary option to unlock the device since there is no home button, so if you were hoping for it to be returned, we’re sorry to let you down. As far as storage is concerned, it retains the 128GB also featured in the iPhone 16, and the A18 processor ensures the phone can use Apple’s version of AI, aka Apple Intelligence. What else is different? There is no Camera Control, but you can activate Visual Intelligence through the action button. The Apple 16e starts at $599, a price bump from the SE’2. $429, but for its price, you are getting more bang for your buck if you’re looking for an affordable iPhone model.
Hit the gallery for more photos.

1. Apple iPhone 16e

