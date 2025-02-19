iPhone 16e Is Apple's Newest Affordable Smartphone
Apple Unveils New iPhone 16e, The Company’s Latest Affordable Smartphone
Other iPhone 16e FeaturesFace ID is the primary option to unlock the device since there is no home button, so if you were hoping for it to be returned, we’re sorry to let you down. As far as storage is concerned, it retains the 128GB also featured in the iPhone 16, and the A18 processor ensures the phone can use Apple’s version of AI, aka Apple Intelligence. What else is different? There is no Camera Control, but you can activate Visual Intelligence through the action button. The Apple 16e starts at $599, a price bump from the SE’2. $429, but for its price, you are getting more bang for your buck if you’re looking for an affordable iPhone model. Hit the gallery for more photos.
