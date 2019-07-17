BlackInkChi: Apryl Jones Shoots Her Shot At Ryan, Lily Gets Fired Again & More

Last week the 9Mag crew represented by Ryan, Phor, and Van hit Chicago’s biggest convention. Unfortunately, things went left when Lily — who wasn’t there on behalf of the shop — got into a fight with former 9Mag employee Junior’s girlfriend. This week, Lily is confronted about her embarrassing behavior at the convention.

Before we get into the usual ratchet mess, Ryan has some good news for Phor. He informs the rapper/tattoo artist that they have been invited to be on Steve Harvey’s talk show. Harvey was touched by Phor’s openness about his ongoing battle with depression.

Now with that out of the way, its time to get into last night’s drama. Lily has some explaining to do about the rumble at the convention because unfortunately Ryan and 9Mag are suffering the consequences for her actions. He reveals that due to the fight between her and Junior’s girlfriend, 9Mag is banned from future tattoo conventions. The tattoo shop owner feels whenever there is drama, Lily is somehow involved and isn’t trying to hear any excuse she has to offer. Now to be fair, the habitual n-word abuser was not entirely at fault, but her two bosses don’t care.

Instead of being apologetic as she should have been in the first place, Lily decides to be defiant. Tired of her sh*t plus being banned as a result of an incident she was involved in, Van decides to fire her. Lily looks to Ryan to save her, but he co-signs old 9Mag’s manager decision, and now Lily is out of a job…AGAIN.

When you try to boss up and realize you're an employee…. #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/zxguiP90Y3 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

Now that the Lily situation is handled, Phor and Ryan head to Los Angeles. For some reason, Phor asks his boss if he has spoken to Kat since their “situation” a few seasons back. Ryan reveals it has been a while, but he is indeed open to breaking bread with his former employee. Kat, since the blowup with Ryan, has flourished in LA and even opened up her own shop, Ryan tells Phor he is proud of her latest business moves.

.@TheRyanHenry gives us an update on Kat… #BlackInkCHI crew… Do we miss her? YES or NO? pic.twitter.com/FRmd71CFVU — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

While in LA, Ryan links up with Apryl Jones who right now is the talk of the internet. The two happen to be “friends” with the Henry appearing in her music video as her love interest. The two ask each other about their current relationship statuses with both of them, revealing they are single for the moment. She took her tv time to spill some more tea on the Omarion/Lil Fizz situation. She tells Ryan that Omarion and Fizz are no longer friends but that Lil Fizz has been there for her throughout the breakup with her children’s father.

As far as dating Fizz, that’s not a thing. She hammers home the point that she is single, even pointing out that people believed that she and Ryan were an item. She doesn’t rule anything out, suggesting that sex could possibly be in their future.

So Apryl is saying that Omarion and Fizz aren't "friends"… just "business partners"…? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/yC4vELJifP — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

Back in Chicago, Charmaine is having second thoughts after quitting 9Mag. Even though she is living her best life since the decision, she misses her brothers and being in the mix. Ironically this feeling comes with Lily no longer being an employee, so Charmaine won’t have to worry about that dynamic either. Her boyfriend Neek, on the other hand, is not too happy to learn that she wants to go back to the place that has brought her so much misery. He gives her an ultimatum telling her to make her decision soon, giving her the impression that its either 9Mag or him.

Should #BlackInkCHI be affecting Neek and @CharmaineJ_Tv 's relationship at all? Is it really that serious???? pic.twitter.com/CQjH1Gix0G — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

Charmaine quickly learns that Neek might have been serious about moving on. When she arrives at the apartment, she discovers all of her belongings, furniture, and even the dogs are gone. Panicking, she immediately calls her dad to vent, but he tells her it’s above me and she has to handle this situation on her own. Neek eventually walks in the apartment and isn’t really answering any of Charmaine’s questions. Neek finally reveals that the stunt was just a way for him to teach her a lesson about making decisions affecting the couple without him. He spills the beans and just moved their things into a bigger three-bedroom apartment. Strange way to teach someone a lesson honestly.

If your boyfriend took all your stuff out of your SHARED apartment… How are YOU finna react? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/QGuki1jBgT — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

Lily now jobless, needs a new angle, bring in the sob story. She links up with her homie Bella and says she wants kids but has no damn income coming in. Lily tells Bella that conceiving children might be a challenge due to having surgery years ago to remove a tumor. As a result, she lost her right ovary and tube, so she is worried about her ability to conceive children.

Lily JUST got fired, but she is TRULY worried about some other things that are WAY bigger than a job… #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/PZVky6f3v1 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 17, 2019

Lily decides to visit a doctor with Bella accompanying her for support. She learns she can still get pregnant but has another scare when a two-centimeter cyst is discovered on her left ovary. She kicks the camera crew out the room, looks like we will learn what went down in the office next week.

We jump back to LA, and it’s showtime, Phor is visibly nervous before making his appearance on the show. Backstage Ryan and Phor have a moment before heading to the set with the Phor thanking Henry for being there for him. Ryan, who doesn’t have any biological brothers, is thankful to have the Don and Phor in his life. Despite having butterflies, the interview goes well, and the two celebrate backstage.

