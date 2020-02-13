CLOSE
Skullcandy Enlists Ari Lennox For The Final Iteration of The 12 Moods Campaign

Posted 9 hours ago

Skullcandy Valentine’s Day Release (2/5): Limited Edition February Coral Capsule with Ari Lennox

Source: Skullcandy / Skullcandy

Valentine’s day is literally around the corner and fellas if you’re looking for a last-minute gift look no further. Famed audio brand, Skullcandy linked up Ari Lennox to for the final iteration of its 12 Moods Campaign.

Skullcandy couldn’t have picked a better person than the “Shea Butter Baby” singer to help introduce the Limited-Edition February Coral Capsule collection because it’s as smooth as her voice. For just $69.99 ( great price fellas), you get a pair of Sesh earbuds with a limited edition travel blanket all decked out in a  bright, coral colorway that will instantly catch her eye. The blanket could come in handy during some clutch situations like a romantic picnic or a trip to the beach.

Skullcandy Valentine’s Day Release (2/5): Limited Edition February Coral Capsule with Ari Lennox

Source: Skullcandy / Skullcandy

The limited-edition Passionate Coral Sesh earbuds are Skullcandy’s most straightforward, most compact true wireless earbuds to date. With the help of a “super simple” single button interface, users will be able to control music, microphone, calls, and digital assistant.

Skullcandy Valentine’s Day Release (2/5): Limited Edition February Coral Capsule with Ari Lennox

Source: Skullcandy / Skullcandy

As part of its 12 Moods campaign, Skullcandy sat down with the singer for an enjoyable Q&A session where they asked her feelings on a bevy of topics ranging from Valentine’s Day, blind dates, mom jeans, mustaches and more.

That’s not all, Ari blessed Skullycandy with an in-studio performance of her track “Broke” off her critically acclaimed album Shea Butter Baby.

The Limited-Edition February Coral Capsule collection is available now Skullcandy’s website, you can a detailed look at it in the gallery below. Fellas, this is an easy layup right here with this gift.

Photo: Skullcandy

