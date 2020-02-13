Skullcandy Enlists Ari Lennox For The Final Iteration of The 12 Moods Campaign

Valentine’s day is literally around the corner and fellas if you’re looking for a last-minute gift look no further. Famed audio brand, Skullcandy linked up Ari Lennox to for the final iteration of its 12 Moods Campaign.

Skullcandy couldn’t have picked a better person than the “Shea Butter Baby” singer to help introduce the Limited-Edition February Coral Capsule collection because it’s as smooth as her voice. For just $69.99 ( great price fellas), you get a pair of Sesh earbuds with a limited edition travel blanket all decked out in a bright, coral colorway that will instantly catch her eye. The blanket could come in handy during some clutch situations like a romantic picnic or a trip to the beach.

The limited-edition Passionate Coral Sesh earbuds are Skullcandy’s most straightforward, most compact true wireless earbuds to date. With the help of a “super simple” single button interface, users will be able to control music, microphone, calls, and digital assistant.

As part of its 12 Moods campaign, Skullcandy sat down with the singer for an enjoyable Q&A session where they asked her feelings on a bevy of topics ranging from Valentine’s Day, blind dates, mom jeans, mustaches and more.

That’s not all, Ari blessed Skullycandy with an in-studio performance of her track “Broke” off her critically acclaimed album Shea Butter Baby.

The Limited-Edition February Coral Capsule collection is available now Skullcandy’s website, you can a detailed look at it in the gallery below. Fellas, this is an easy layup right here with this gift.

Photo: Skullcandy