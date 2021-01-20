RIPBabyCEO: Memphis Rapper & Fredo Santana Protege Baby CEO Reportedly Dead At 20

After fans joined together to honor the life of late Chicago rapper Fredo Santana on the third anniversary of his passing, it has been reported that a protege of his has died. Baby CEO has apparently died if the news of his death appearing across social media is indeed true.
According to what was found online, Baby CEO, 20, was born Jonathan Brown on October 22, 2000, in Memphis, Tenn., finding fame as a teenager after taking to social media and posting songs about his violent lifestyle peppered with images of drugs and guns. Baby CEO later found his way to Fredo Santana’s Savage Squad Records imprint and the pair began collaborating on tracks and the like.
While the details of Baby CEO’s death have not been publicly released, an outpouring of condolences has been appearing across social media, most notably Twitter. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.
—
Photo: Instagram
1.
2.
RIP Baby CEO 😔 pic.twitter.com/EEOmYEaNqK— No Jumper (@nojumper) January 20, 2021
3.
Both gone too soon.— luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) January 20, 2021
RIP Fredo
RIP Baby Ceo 💔 pic.twitter.com/BtJygSzt7F
4.
damn man.. rip baby ceo • llfredo 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hzZVtNA08l— parlay. (@esiekyr) January 20, 2021
5.
Crazy they both died on the same day 3 years apart rip baby ceo pic.twitter.com/CcdopYjxgO— rihanna’s side nigga. (@sosathamenace) January 20, 2021
6.
7.
Condolences out to his Family and Friends Rest Up Baby CEO 🙏💯 pic.twitter.com/h7mnDhO6of— Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) January 20, 2021
8.
RIP baby ceo nigga was like fredo son ... dat lean a deadly drug 🤧 https://t.co/VZ607Q4HUu— 💔 (@MarioGetBandz) January 20, 2021
9.
Damn RIP Baby CEO Shelby County gone miss you dearly bro 😥🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/OqkbTfhnfd— The Real Godzilla 🐾💦🍆 (@TheRealGodzill7) January 20, 2021
10.
He with Big Boss now 💙💔 RIP FREDO RIP BABY CEO https://t.co/TfFmL0lfuz— J (@Jeremiah3513) January 20, 2021
11.
Baby CEO died the same day as Fredo, that’s crazy— Re'Mar (@flare_sgod) January 20, 2021
12.
baby ceo passing on fredo anniversary don’t sit right with me— Shamar (@ovoshamar) January 20, 2021
13.
Rest in Peace Fredo & Baby CEO 💔 pic.twitter.com/u2d7BFIs8z— Big Scarr (@ogfebem) January 20, 2021
14.
wow rip baby ceo wtf we literally watched this kid grow up— ariel (@jessedrac0) January 20, 2021
15.
Damn rip BABY CEO! Same day as Fredo years later too— s (@snoopyxpls) January 20, 2021
16.
Long live baby ceo 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ocZKoCmVSR— 🅱️ronny (@LaBronNewman) January 20, 2021
17.
rip baby ceo 🙁 glo in peace— 𝓗𝓮𝓻𝓫𝓸 💕 (@HerboJuqqin) January 20, 2021
18.
Damn if it’s true rip baby ceo you was a legend g 😭 fredo’s protege, you with the real Freddy Krueger now rip— Product of D Lake (@PotL_DoD) January 20, 2021
19.
Dam Rip baby ceo just bumped into you at the hookah spot in Memphis— Blac Migo C 🏁 (@ClutchCullo) January 20, 2021
20.
i know most only remember him wellin when he was younger but he was talented as shit too rip baby ceo— junya ₩₩₩₩₩ (@junya1k) January 20, 2021