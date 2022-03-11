Big B$F: Benny The Butcher Drops ‘Tana Talk 4’ & Twitter Celebrates The Bars

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Benny The Butcher emerged on the scene alongside the powerful Griselda conglomerate, pouring portions of that success into his own Black Soprano Family outfit. Today (March 11), the Buffalo, N.Y. lyricist released the highly anticipated Tana Talk 4, and the early reactions on Twitter point to the fact that The Butcher caught another one.

Benny The Butcher began the Tana Talk series as a mixtape back in 2004 under the moniker B.E.N.N.Y., turning into an album series with 2018’s Tana Talk 3, one of Hip-Hop Wired’s best albums of that year. Counting as his third studio album, Tana Talk 4 finds Benny in sniper mode per usual with bone-chilling bars and descriptive street tales atop some of the hardest production available.

Opening with the lead single “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole, Benny’s natural chemistry with The Alchemist shines, and that happens across the bulk of the album as Hooligan Al produced seven of the project’s 12 tracks. Diddy also shows up for “10 More Crack Commandments,” another album standout.

New Griselda signees Boldy James and Stove God Cooks show up on the tracks “Back 2X” and “Weekends In The Perry’s” respectively. For those original Griselda fans, Daringer and frequent cohort Beat Butcha bring their usual dusty grit on “Back 2X” with Cooks proving why Kevin Durant shouted him out on Twitter recently.

Benny also locks in with his cousin Conway The Machine on the impressive “Tyson vs. Ali” and Westside Gunn lends his energy to “Guerro,” making it certain that fans who think there are issues between them that all is well and good with the Griselda camp and always will be.

On Twitter, fans have plenty to say about Tana Talk 4 and we’ve got those reactions below. Hit the stream below to get a taste of that Buffalo dope.

