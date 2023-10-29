Subscribe
The Best Hip-Hop Halloween Costumes of 2023

Published on October 29, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It’s Halloween season, so you know Hollywood stars, Hip-Hop stars, and their affiliates, are going to show out. No love for all the idiots who are surely going to be donning wholly inappropriate outfits like blackface, though.

With more of the creativity in mind, we have compiled some of the best Halloween fits for 2023. Will anyone be able to top Diddy’s turn as the Joker in 2022? And let’s not forget his turn as Pennwise the clown?

We shall see.

1. Lizzo

Lizzo did that. For Tina Turner. 

2. Jodie Turner-Smith

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023 Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is giving…something. 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) 

3. Tyga

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023 Source:Getty

Tyga is playing no games out here. 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Tyga is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) 

4. Paula Abdul & Kausha Campbell

These two are fans of The Shining and clearly understood the assignment. 

5. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 27, 2023 Source:Getty

Megan and MGK take their Halloween fits seriously. 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen at the annual “Casamigos” Halloween party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) 

6. Natalie Nunn

Nunn got started celebrating early. 

7. Cree Summer

This might just be a normal fit for Freddy from A Different World, but we’ll take it. 

8. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 28, 2023 Source:Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan not the Stallion were focused this Halloween weekend. 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) 

9. Jodie Turner-Smith

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 28, 2023 Source:Getty

Okay…

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

10. Lori Harvey

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 28, 2023 Source:Getty

We’re just sharing a pic of Lori Harvey at a Halloween party. You care.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Lori Harvey is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) 

Halloween costumes
