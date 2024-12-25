Beyoncé Slays Christmas NFL Halftime Show On Netflix, Social Media Reacts

Beyoncé was going to slay . On Christmas Day 2024, Bey held down an exciting halftime show during the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium game that aired on Netflix.

It was a foregone conclusion thatIt was the second game of a double header of NFL games that aired on Netflix, a first for the streamer. As touted, Bey performed hits from her Cowboy Carter album, the stadium-worthy show in her Houston hometown also featured guests Shaboozey and Post Malone. We would have gladly taken Dolly Parton over the latter, though. Respectfully. And yeah, that was Blue Ivy dancing next to he Ma Dukes.“Merry Christmas, God bless y’all, thank you so much,” is how Bey ended her performance. But you already know the reactions on social media are just starting. See for yourself in the gallery.