Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Beyoncé Slays Christmas NFL Halftime Show On Netflix

Beyoncé Slays Christmas NFL Halftime Show On Netflix, Social Media Reacts

Published on December 25, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

It was a foregone conclusion that Beyoncé was going to slay. On Christmas Day 2024, Bey held down an exciting halftime show during the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium game that aired on Netflix. 
It was the second game of a double header of NFL games that aired on Netflix, a first for the streamer. As touted, Bey performed hits from her Cowboy Carter album, the stadium-worthy show in her Houston hometown also featured guests Shaboozey and Post Malone. We would have gladly taken Dolly Parton over the latter, though. Respectfully. And yeah, that was Blue Ivy dancing next to he Ma Dukes.  

Related Stories

“Merry Christmas, God bless y’all, thank you so much,” is how Bey ended her performance. But you already know the reactions on social media are just starting. See for yourself in the gallery.
 

1. Umm, that was not the assignment.

LOL.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Tags

Beyonce NFL

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close