Struggle Teen Rapper Bhad Bhabie Busts IG Caps At Folks Calling Her A Box Braids Culture Vulture

Bhad Bhabie is still a thing somehow in 2019, and now the teenaged struggle rapper and Internet personality has bars for Black women accusing her of being a culture vulture. After a photo surfaced of Bhad Bhabie wearing box braids, she was promptly called out and has since fired back her own shots via Instagram.

As captured by The Shade Room, the rapper born Danielle Bregoli posted the response to the appropriation jabs via her Instagram story feed. We’ve posted some of her comments below and corrected her misspellings.

“To all the black females that are saying my hair ain’t meant for box Braids guess the fuck what y’all hair ain’t meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which [isn’t] anything like your natural hair texture at all and I don’t say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from.”

Right.

Well, it goes without saying that Twitter got Bhad Bhabie promptly the f*ck out of here and we’ve got the responses below.

Photo: WENN