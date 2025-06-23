Birthday Bash 2025's "Mic Drop Moments!"
#BirthdayBashATL Mic Drop Moments! (Powered By The Law Office of Brandon Dixon)
“The beat drops. The crowd roars. The check clears. That’s a Mic Drop Moment.”
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash continues to be an Atlanta staple, thanks in large part to the support of those who make a difference in the community!
This year, The Law Office of Brandon Dixon was a proud supporter of Birthday Bash, helping us bring “Mic Drop” moments throughout the show! Here are some of our favorites!
1. The Athlete's Foot's 2025 "Athlete Of The Mic" Bishop Bee Opens The Show
2. 2025 "Who's Hot" Winner King Yoshi Feeling "Soy Bueno" On Stage!
3. AMG Twinz Looking For "Keisha"
4. Queen Key Reigns On Stage
5. Kash Doll Reps For The Independent Ladies
6. Big Boogie Does His Big One
7. Trinidad James Raps & Jumps Double Dutch At The Same Damn Time
8. Yung L.A. Shows Futuristic Love To The Crowd
9. Young Dro Too Clean In This Bih
10. Pluto Surprised With Plaque Celebrating 500K Units Sold for "Whim Whammy"
11. J Money Brings Out Roscoe Dash During His Set
12. Bunna B & YK Niece Get Innit…We Mean Innittttt
13. Bossman Dlow Rocks The Crowd
14. Bellygang Kushington Pops Out On Stage
15. Offset Brings Out Gunna During His Set
16. Big Glo Hits The Stage
17. GloRilla Vibes With Surprise Guest, Mariah The Scientist
18. Glo Brings Out ATL Legend (And Hot Alumni) Ludacris
19. Check Out More Moments In The Link Below!
