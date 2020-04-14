Hustle & Grift: Blac Chyna Charging Fans $950 For FaceTime Calls & Follows, Twitter Ratchetly Reacts

The world may be practicing social distancing, but that’s not stopping Blac Chyna from making money.

According to her website, the former exotic dancer turned influencer and beauty mogul has introduced her new hustle—charging fans for Facetime calls and follow backs on social media. Taking into account that the pandemic has put some in financial strain, Blac Chyna also announced that payment plans would be available for those fans who want to talk now and pay later.

The latest venture has caused some fans to give her the side-eye, while others took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

“This women has officially hit rock bottom …. @BLACCHYNA is selling a follow back for $250 and a FaceTime call for $950.. and there’s payment plan available,” a follower wrote via Twitter. “You can’t make this s—t up.”

Despite the dragging, Blac Chyna is seemingly unbothered by fan reactions but some believe it’s because she has bigger issues to focus on–including an upcoming court date in her ongoing custody battle with ex, Rob Kardashian.

According to Page Six, less than a month after Blac Chyna pointed out that their daughter Dream had suffered multiple burns under the care of his nanny, Rob has fired back, citing an alleged altercation with Chyna where he said he feared for his life.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in late 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, California. According to Rob Kardashian, after Blac Chyna participated in a photoshoot while allegedly consuming drugs and alcohol, she “pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him” as he was FaceTiming a friend.

The documents also claim “Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” that same day. Kardashian is said to have retreated to the master bedroom and locked the door, which Chyna allegedly broke down and “proceeded to use her fists and a metal rod to repeatedly strike.”

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” Kardashian’s attorney stated in the filing.

Over the weekend, Blac Chyna’s attorney fired back at the allegations, adding that that the incident the youngest Kardashian is referring to was a part of the marketing ploy for the spin-off show on E!.

In an exclusive statement given to the publication, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani said:

“There was no ‘violent attack.’ Instead, the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016, to celebrate the worldwide announcement that Season 2 of their #1 rated hit reality T.V. show ‘Rob & Chyna’ had been greenlit by the E! network. Part of that raucous and flirty celebration included Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob’s shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his chest. Far from being ‘assault and battery,’ Rob instead admitted under oath at his deposition that being scratched by a woman is ‘one of the best things a man could ask for.’ Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun.”

Ciani goes on to note that Rob Kardashian’s attempt to claim he “feared for his life” is an attempt to cover up previously admitted statements in court.

“Two years later, Rob is simply trying to cover up his critical deposition admissions by now lying and claiming that Chyna ‘pulled a gun’ on him and that he feared for his life. That is just another one of Rob’s lies,” The statement concluded.

As of press time, there was no word on whether the latest development will be allowed as “evidence” in their heated custody battle, neither Blac Chyna nor Rob Kardashian has publicly responded.

