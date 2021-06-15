‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Scores A Legal Victory, Alex Tests Positive For Rona & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week on Black Ink Crew, Young Bae experienced Asian hate. Ceaser made up with Suzette after he stupidly took relationship advice from Teddy, and Krystal became the lead artist of the Atlanta shop. This week Alex resurfaces, Ceaser gets updated on his ongoing legal issues, and some crew members have dreams of making it in the music industry.

Teddy Is Dead Serious About His “Music Career”

Black Ink’s professional couch sitter Teddy has been giving us hints about this music label he has been running while the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the world. This week’s episode delved deeper into Ted’s musical ambitions, plus we also learned that Rok, Krystal, and Spyder also dabbled in the Hip-Hop game.

Teddy announced that he is putting together a music showcase to highlight the artists on his label. Krystal and her boo Rok reveal they are interested in being a part of it, revealing they rap, with Rok spitting a few bars and Krystal sharing a song she recorded. Apparently, she also had dreams of being a rapper on top of being a great tattoo artist.

After hearing Rok’s aggressive bars, Ted isn’t impressed, but he is intrigued by Krystal’s skills and wants to hear more music from her. Spyder also reveals that before he fell in love with tattooing, he was a studio engineer, which surprised everyone. Ted decides to invite everyone to one of his studio sessions to see if they will somehow be a part of his upcoming showcase.

At the studio, Spyder further reveals that he mixed songs for big names like Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, and the Yin Yang Twins, to name a few, impressing Rok, Krystal, and Ted.

Krystal then plays a song for ted that features herself and Rok on it. Ted likes what he hears from her and tells Krystal he wants her to be a part of his showcase but thinks Rok should stick to being a tattoo artist.

It’s the night of the big showcase, and Atlanta residents dead ass risked Rona to see Teddy’s showcase go down. The night is deemed a success minus Tatti’s drunk antics. She even shot her shot a Ted in front of his “wife” Euni, which will definitely come back to haunt her, we’re sure.

The big surprise of the night was Krystal “performing” her song, which had folks at the showcase vibing out, but she closed out her performance by literally falling off the stage.

Not a good look.

It was still a good night for ted, minus the minor hiccups. We still don’t think this music label is it.

Alex Is Stressed & Has Rona

Alex and “Big Mama” left the mansion without telling the rest of the crew following the big blowup at the team building event. Donna had no business being in Atlanta, but Tatti went out of her way to invite her, Alex, on the other hand, was supposed to be working, but he has been a no-show.

Tatti decides to hit Alex on FaceTime, and he reveals why he is not coming to the shop because he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining. Speaking with Puma, Alex also reveals that Donna is not with him, and it is adding to the stress building between the couple.

Following the FaceTime with Alex, Puma and Ceaser believe Donna is too hard on Alex. Cesser also thinks tha Alex is suffering from not only COVID-19 but DONNA-19 as well.

While quarantining alone, Alex decides to hit up Richard, aka Oh Shit, for some relationship advice. Richard tells Alex to remember that communication and respect for each other will help their relationship.

Ceaser Scores A Much-Needed Legal Victory

The past few episodes have highlighted Ceaser’s ongoing issues with his daughter Cheyenne and her mother Crystal. The tattoo shop mogul was accused of putting his hands on his daughter and was contacted by child protective services in Atlanta and New York.

In a dramatic scene, Ceaser opens a letter from the Atlanta Child Protective Services telling him that the investigation didn’t show any proof that he didn’t abuse Cheyenne, clearing him in Atlanta. That leaves New York, which he also believes he will be declared innocent.

Ceaser and Suzette decide to celebrate by making it rain at the strip club.

You can peep reactions to the episode in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83