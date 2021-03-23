Here’s What We Learned From Episode 2 of ‘Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked’ Special

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, we learned some “juicy” secrets and interesting nuggets from cast members of the three Black Ink Crew reality show franchises. In the final episode of Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked special.

On the first episode viewers, we were treated to some secrets from Ceaser, Puma, Melody, and Tatti from the OG Black Ink Crew: New York show, Ryan, Danielle, and Charmaine from Black Ink Crew: Chicago, KP, and Tim from Black Ink Compton and Miss Kitty who is literally the only cast member who is caking from both the New York and Chicago shows.

On this week’s episode, Ceaser returns, but this time, he is joined by his cousin Teddy and Young Bae, and Richard, aka Oh Sh*t, stopped by as a surprise guest. From the Chi, the brothers Phor and Don, and Lemier and Vudu representing Compton.

Just like last week’s episode, America’s Next Top Model alum and actress Eva Marcille hosted the special and pulled out the secrets from the cast while playing the drinking game, “never have I ever,” with them. They also revisited some of the show’s most memorable moments, like all of the ratchet weddings and some of the tattoos they have done, good and bad. Donna owned most of those. Even Phor had his one incident involving the infamous face tattoo.

But we were really here for all of the things we didn’t know happened behind some of those moments and behind the scenes. You can hit the gallery below to see what we learned from episode 2 of Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked.

Photo: VH1 / Black Ink Crew