‘BMF’ Season 4 Trailer Teases The Return of Lamar & Drama Between The Flenory Brothers
Season 4 of BMF teases more shenanigans for the Flenory brothers and the return of two characters. The first trailer for season 4 of BMF has finally arrived, and it is full of big reveals that set up what could be the most explosive season yet for the hit crime drama loosely based on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry Lee Flenory’s lives. One of the big reveals is that Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Fantastic Four) has joined the cast and will appear this season as DEA Agent Taylor, who will assist in trying to take down BMF.
Returning this season will be Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), the Flenory brothers’ arch-nemesis, who became a drug addict at the end of season 2, alongside Donnell Rawlings, who played his hilarious comedic cousin, Alvin. B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) is also back this season and wants back in on the action. As for what’s going on this season, the Flenory brothers’ next hustle is starting their music label in Atlanta, expanding their drug empire into national territories during the 1990s, following whatever happened to them in Mexico. Of course, things go wrong thanks to the return of an old foe, the police breathing down their necks, leading to them being unable to trust anyone, including each other, setting up a sibling rivalry that could drive them apart. Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, La La Anthony as Markisha, and Steve Harris as Detective Bryant are also returning in season 4.
Real Life Drama Around BMFThe show’s return has been fueled by real-life drama involving star Lil Meech, his father Big Meech, and the show’s executive producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The G-Unit general has been trolling the star and his dad for dealing with his longtime nemesis, Rick Ross. BMF returns on June 6. Hit the gallery below for more photos.
