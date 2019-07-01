Bobby Bonilla Gets Annual $1.19M Check Today, Greatest Sports Contract Ever? #BobbyBonilla

Bobby Bonilla secured perhaps the biggest bag finesse in all of sports by way of a deferred contract payout from the New York Mets, and each year he’s due 1.19 million despite not having played since 2001. Since 2011, the retired MLB slugger has been getting paid on July 1, known by baseball media as “Bobby Bonilla Day.”

Now 56 years of age and off the radar, for the most part, Bonilla’s name began trending on Twitter as it has in times past. From sportswriters to casual observers, users on the social media platform are having a great time with the jokes at the Mets’ expense.

Bobby Bonilla Day

