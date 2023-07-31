Cardi B Clocks Fan With Microphone After Drink Tossed At Her

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B might have another career as a baseball pitcher if she ever decides to leave the rap game. The Bronx beauty was seen hurling her microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her during a recent performance.

Cardi B was in Las Vegas, Nev. over the weekend for an appearance at Drai’s Beachclub and was just seconds into her performance when someone a bit too lit tossed some type of liquid onto the rapper. With immediacy, Cardi B tossed the microphone with pinpoint accuracy and appears to clock the fan. In the video, Cardi is seen giving the person a verbal lashing as only she can then security guards working near the front of the stage took the individual out of the venue.

As some noted after seeing the video that Cardi wasn’t actually rapping and instead was lip-synching over a pre-recorded track, which isn’t unheard of these days. That said, shortly after the rowdy fan was taken away, Cardi resumed her set and all appeared to be well.

It’s a shame the fan tossed the drink because the orange number and hair Cardi B was sporting looked glamorous in the Vegas sun.

And for those keeping scores, that wasn’t the only time Cardi ended up throwing her microphone, doing so once again over the weekend during another performance but we couldn’t determine the reasoning.

Check out the reactions to Cardi’s mic tosses from X (formerly known as Twitter) below.

Photo: Jemal Countess/GA / Getty