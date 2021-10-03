Cardi B & Offset Show Out At Balenciaga Show During Paris Fashion Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Offset are in Paris and showing out. The Hip-Hop power couple attended the Spring 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (Oct. 2) and made sure all eyes were on them at the Theatre Du Chatelet.

Bardi turned heads off the rip thanks to the big ass hat she was rocking. Also getting much attention was the trench coat she was wearing that was adorned with newsprint graphics. It all makes sense considering the Bronx rapper became the face of a Balenciaga campaign back in Fall 2020.

Offset’s gear was a bit more subdued. Actually, not really since his mostly black outfit features oversized everything including a leather jacket and pants. Other celebs in the spot reportedly included Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour, of course.

