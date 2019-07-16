Cardi B Stars In Reebok’s New “Nails” Campaign [Photos]

Cardi B has been officially rocking with Reebok since late 2018. Today (July 16), the brand revealed Bardi as the star of its new “Nails” campaign that promotes the Club C model.

The campaign is part of Reebok’s ‘Sport The Unexpected’ platform and a features a short film starring the Bronx rapper kicking it in a beauty shop.

The film is a homage to Cardi’s past that besides her come up as a rapper includes props for her intricate nail art. While partaking in the usual salon gossip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper finds a way to tie her unlaced sneaker despite having just gotten her nails done. That’s one freaky manicure.

The shoe featured is the Reebok Classic Club C Vintage, a performance tennis shoe turned lifestyle go-to shoe. Surely Bardi will also be pushing 5411’s in the future, too, right?

Check out the spot below, and detailed photos after.