Carmelo Anthony & Famous Nobodys Link Up For “ME7O MADE” Capsule Collection

People can say what they want about Carmelo Anthony but you can’t deny that the man done left his mark on the game. Now the ever fashionable Melo has linked up with Famous Nobodys for a dope capsule collection dubbed “ME7O MADE.”



Inspired by the NBA star’s mantra of “Wisdom” and “Dedication,” the Famous Nobody’s capsule collection is comprised of black jackets, hoodies and sweats with the logo in gold or white printing for anyone looking to stand out.

“Carmelo is known as one of the most stylish players in the NBA – so collaborating with him on the ME7O MADE collection was an honor,” said Christian Vazquez, co-founder of Famous Nobodys. “With that said, it was that more important for us to make the collection RIGHT and to make it feel like a moment. With the launch of the new store and the line – we feel we’ve done just that.”

Melo for his part feels that “ME7O MADE is something that was fun for me to be a part of because it allows me to explore a part of fashion away from the court in clothes that are fly, comfortable and mean something to me.”

Can’t be mad at that unless you’re a hater by nature.

The collection will be sold exclusively at the Famous Nobodys store in the Boogie Down Bronx, NY, and their online store, and pieces will retail for anywhere from $47 to $277. Check out the collection after the jump and let us know if you’re going to cop.