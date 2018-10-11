It’s Not Easy Building An Empire: Ceaser Is Having The Worst Week Ever On ‘Black Ink Crew’

The drama didn’t simmer down since the big brawl in the big easy last week when the Black Ink Crew gave a Herb a beat down for knocking Sky’s wig off. It gets even worse for the Ceaser as an old nemesis trolls him epically using his shop.

Herb better hide because these boys are HEATED!!! 😤😤 #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/8O7GYCjUdL — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 11, 2018

On the Last episode, Ceaser wasn’t too happy to learn his shops in NYC were closed because everyone decided to join him in New Orleans. To quickly rectify the situation they asked Bae who by the way who just had a baby to hold down the shop by herself. Bae reluctantly took on the task but was quickly overwhelmed and put out the call on social media (who does that?) for some help.

We learn immediately that Rich aka Oh Sh*t answered Bae’s call for help and he brought Puma along to help. Not thinking how bad of an idea this Young Bae allowed it to go on. Melody rolls up and sees an Art 2 Ink banner covering Black Inks awning and flips out. She helps Bae clean up any trace of Puma and Richard ever being there before Ceaser gets back in town.

My prayers are with @YoungIsBlessed for when she has to tell @CeaserBlackInk she let PUMA throw a party in the shop! 🙏🙏#BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/sB3WXexwoP — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 10, 2018

This is Black Ink of course, and we already know Ceaser is going to find out somehow, someway. Ceaser gets back in town, and he is heated because he finds out Herb was a mole for another tattoo shop in New Orleans that was responsible for vandalizing the shop. Of course, Ceaser wants to have a conversation with Alex because he decided to hire Herb.

But to be fair to Alex, he had no clue he was a mole. The conversation with Alex and Ceaser gets very heated when the young tattoo artist lets Ceaser know he doesn’t care. Understandably so because he is dealing with his father, who is facing some serious health issues.

Isn't Ceaser going a little TOO hard given the fact that Alex's dad needs surgery? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/w3ULYspL6P — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 11, 2018

Still fuming about Alex, Ceaser flips over a couch and discovers an Art 2 Ink flyer from Richards and Puma’s party strategically placed under it. His rage hits another level and wants to know why his enemies were in his shop? Bae explains the whole situation but Ceaser is entirely over it, but at least she didn’t get fired in the process.

Finally calming down Ceaser is cleaning up the shop when he hears someone enters. He goes into the next room and discovers Richard taking paintings that he feels belongs to him. The two of them exchange words and things get physical, and security has to separate the former friends. Oh Sh*t tearfully lets Ceaser know how hurt he is but he just can’t over the fact the man he once considered his brother decided to go work his enemy.

I would love to see these two become brothers again! 😭😭 #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/glgQwSO8lM — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) October 11, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Well, Ceaser is learning quickly when trying to build an empire these are the things you are going to have to deal with. You hit the gallery for the reactions to last night’s episode below.

—

Photo: VH1