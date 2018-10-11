Meet Curvy Trinidad & Tobago’s “Pop’Era” Singer Charisse Mills

Charisse Mills landed on our radar recently after she graced the red carpet of this year’s American Music Awards in stunning fashion. The curvy singer is our latest Baes & Baddies entry for reasons that will become very apparent in a moment.
Mills hails from Trinidad and Tobago but was raised in Queens, New York. She has collaborated in the past with the likes of Ne-Yo and French Montana and has invented her own brand of music she has dubbed “Pop’Era” which is a blend of operatic singing over pop music stylings.
Mills is reemerging on the music scene by way of her latest single “Can’t Trust Myself,” which can be purchased here.
Check out Charisse Mills’ “Champagne” video with French Montana below and then check out the images of the lovely singer after.
—
Photo: WENN
1. 2018 American Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals
2. 2018 American Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals
3. 2018 American Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals
4. 2018 American Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals
5. 2018 American Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:WENN
2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA actor,music,actress,entertainment,event,abc,photograph,celebrity,red carpet,”los angeles”,”microsoft theater”,musicians,award show,”2018 american music awards”,”charisse mills”,americana
6. 2018 American Music Awards ArrivalsSource:WENN
Celebrities attend 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft Theater. red carpet
7. 2018 American Music Awards ArrivalsSource:WENN
Celebrities attend 2018 American Music Awards Arrivals at Microsoft Theater. red carpet
8. BoohooMAN by French Montana Official Launch PartySource:WENN
French Montana BoohooMAN Official Launch Party was held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles arts culture and entertainment,attending,music,nightclub,fashion,collection,hip hop,red carpet,arrivals,launch party,boohooman
9. BoohooMAN by French Montana Official Launch PartySource:WENN
French Montana BoohooMAN Official Launch Party was held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles arts culture and entertainment,attending,music,nightclub,fashion,collection,hip hop,red carpet,arrivals,launch party,boohooman
10. BoohooMAN by French Montana Official Launch PartySource:WENN
French Montana BoohooMAN Official Launch Party was held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles arts culture and entertainment,attending,music,nightclub,fashion,collection,hip hop,red carpet,arrivals,launch party,boohooman
11. BoohooMAN by French Montana Official Launch PartySource:WENN
French Montana BoohooMAN Official Launch Party was held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles arts culture and entertainment,attending,music,nightclub,fashion,collection,hip hop,red carpet,arrivals,launch party,boohooman
12. BoohooMAN by French Montana Official Launch PartySource:WENN
French Montana BoohooMAN Official Launch Party was held at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles arts culture and entertainment,attending,music,nightclub,fashion,collection,hip hop,red carpet,arrivals,launch party,boohooman
13. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – Arrivals
14. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – Arrivals
15. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 3 – Arrivals
16. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 4Source:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 4
17. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 4Source:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 4
18. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – Arrivals
19. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – Arrivals
20. Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – ArrivalsSource:WENN
Los Angeles Fashion Week SS18 – Style Fashion Week – Day 2 – Arrivals
21. 2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3Source:WENN
2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3 red carpet
22. 2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3Source:WENN
2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3 red carpet
23. 2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3Source:WENN
2016 LA Pride Festival Day 3 red carpet
24. Asian World Film FestivalSource:WENN
Asian World Film Festival awards at The Culver Hotel – Red Carpet Arrivals
25. Asian World Film FestivalSource:WENN
Asian World Film Festival awards at The Culver Hotel – Red Carpet Arrivals
26. Asian World Film FestivalSource:WENN
Asian World Film Festival awards at The Culver Hotel – Red Carpet Arrivals
27. ‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – ArrivalsSource:WENN
‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – Arrivals pop,beverly hills,opera singer,mean girls,the best man holiday,red carpet,the game,mad men,movie premiere,the perfect guy,real husbands of hollywood
28. ‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – ArrivalsSource:WENN
‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – Arrivals pop,beverly hills,opera singer,mean girls,the best man holiday,red carpet,the game,mad men,movie premiere,the perfect guy,real husbands of hollywood
29. ‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – ArrivalsSource:WENN
‘The Perfect Man’ premiere – Arrivals pop,beverly hills,opera singer,mean girls,the best man holiday,red carpet,the game,mad men,movie premiere,the perfect guy,real husbands of hollywood