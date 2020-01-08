Shabba Hanks aka Chet Haze Is Getting Clowned Following His Jamaican Patois Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment

For those who didn’t know, Tom Hanks has a son, he’s a rapper and apparently, he loves Jamaican culture so much he felt the need to Patois on display, while on the Golden Globes red carpet.

It’s no secret Tom Hanks is welcomed to he cookout thanks to our love for his movies, his knowledge, and appreciation of Black culture, of course, his Whist (a variation of Spades) skills. His son, however, not so much and that is pretty much his own doing. Chet who has a very checkered past when it comes to being a culture vulture has already been called out for using the N-word which he blamed on his cocaine addiction.

He pretty much fell off the radar but resurfaced with his awkward Jamaican Patois moment preceding his father being honored with Celil B. Deville Award which had Twitter pretty much scratching their heads.

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

The video garnered plenty of reactions with Twitter users calling him out or straight clowning him and with even some of his old college classmates sharing interesting stories during their time at Northwestern University. Haze isn’t letting the dragging bother him and seemingly poked fun at the news reporting on it. He even posted more videos shamelessly speaking in Patois again, with one of the IG posts hinting at a new dancehall-inspired song.

When you click on the SoundCloud link though, there is a completely different song currently living there and it doesn’t sound like a dancehall track at all.

He has since apologized and in another IG post stressed his appreciation for Jamaican culture.

Welp, he is still getting clowned regardless, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty