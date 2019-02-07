Chris Brown Invites Offset To The Fade, Migos Rapper Calls Him A Coke Head—Twitter In Shambles

This might get ugly. Chris Brown took exception to Migos rapper Offset’s…ahem…”critique” of the R&B singer sharing a 21 Savage meme—and man has he responded.

First Brown posted a meme making fun of 21’s immigration arrest by overdubbing his XXL Freshman freestyle with vocals from Brit rapper/comedian Big Shaq of “Mans Not Hot” fame. But Offset didn’t find it funny.

“Memes ain’t funny lame,” he wrote in Brown’s comments.

Offset also took to Twitter to defend his mans.

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Soon enough, Brown responded by airing Offset out, also in the comments. Breezy did not hold back.

“F*ck you lil boy,” wrote Brown, in all caps so you know it’s real. “Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you.’ All this cap on IG is whats [sic] lame.. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin faceass out of my comments. Sensitive ass n*gga. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up. No camera no flexing and all at!!!!

But the capper, no pun, is that Brown invited Offset to his manhood.

Added Brown, “If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my d*ck!”

The will they or won’t they shoot the fade debate has already started on the Internets. Peep some of the more animated reactions in the comments.

Can’t we all just get along? Oh yeah, and Offset has already responded…