Chris Brown Provides Receipts Proving Offset Doesn’t Walk It Like He Talks It, Twitter Loses It

Who knew we needed an Offset vs. Chris Brown beef in 2019? The online disagreement between the two artists began after Brown posted a 21 Savage meme to the dismay of The Migos member. It has since escalated to threats being issued with Offset seemingly not really wanting smoke with the singer.

Breezy is clearly bout that life.

This “beef” doesn’t seem to be dying down at all after Offset stated in an Instagram Stories post that Brown’s management reached out to him to squash it and mentioned the Breezy’s 2007 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna labeling him a coward unwilling to square up with a man.

“I ain’t really have too much rap for you on this social media shit but since that’s where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the shit! Check my record and check yours. Only people you go toe to toe with is women that’s for lame nikkas. Oh and btw Ima smack the shit out you when I see you!”

Brown, of course, replied by providing receipts in the form of DM’s showing Offset asking his for address, him providing it and the rapper apparently backing down by calling Breezy the police.

As you can imagine Twitter is having a field day with Offset backing down from a challenge and calling him out for even taking it there in the first place. While we don’t want this to really get physical between the two musicians, we are here for the jokes. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty