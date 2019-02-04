Too Much Dip On Her Chip: Demi Lovato Tried To Get In On The 21 Savage Jokes, Got Dragged Instead

21 Savage grabbed national attention on Super Bowl Sunday when news of his arrest by ICE revealed he’s a native of the United Kingdom and is possibly facing deportation. While this is a serious matter, jokes still flew, and singer Demi Lovato joined in on the “fun” and quickly learned it wasn’t her place to do so.

Well, the action wasn’t taking place on the football field last night, it was all going down on Twitter timelines. Lovato chimed in that she was enjoying the memes and jokes about 21 Savage’s plight. The attention quickly shifted from the rapper to the singer with users telling her to chill pointing to her ongoing battle with drug addiction as a reason for her not to be laughing at anyone.

Wale who is very vocal called out Lovato asking her in a series of Tweets “why is somebody freedom funny?” and pointing out that people supported her during her dark times by sending her “love and light.”

Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

Lovato did respond to Wale on under a Shaderoom Instagram post claiming the rapper was just “salty” because she never responded to his “desperate Tweets.”

Demi lovato…😂😩 you out ya mind frfr. @Wale had to kill you with kindness. He really did call her a crackhead in the nicest way 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRH7RJ03p6 — aprilMarley🌴 (@aprilmarley510) February 4, 2019

Lovato deleted her Twitter account but did issue an apology via her Instagram Stories explaining she was only laughing at the revelation that 21 Savage is British and extended an olive branch to the MMG rapper. It might be too late though, habitual philanderer Offset has chimed in, as well as, porn star punching bag Mia Khalifa. Both got called out as well by the way in replies to their Tweets on the matter.

It’s just a messy situation all around, 21 Savage’s current problems are no laughing matter, and neither is Lovato’s battle with heroin addiction. We just hope lessons were learned and that he is not deported, you can see the fallout in the gallery below.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty