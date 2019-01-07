Bloody Hell?: Twitter Flabbergasted At Christian Bale’s Accent During Acceptance Speech

Christian Bale is a pretty good actor, he is so good at his craft in fact that people honestly forgot he has an accent or didn’t know at all.

Bloody hell?

That’s what a lot of Golden Globe viewers were saying after Bale’s gave his acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. In one of the night’s memorable moments, the brilliant method actor thanked Satan for giving him the inspiration for his portrayal as former Vice President Dick Cheney. He also managed to take a dig at current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when he asked if he should play the“charisma-free asshole” next?

Lol Christian Bale takes a shot at Mitch McConnell and Cheney 😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QTIgdluKEt — B E A N Z | Living My Best Life Right Now! (@PhotosByBeanz) January 7, 2019

Despite accurately describing Republicans in a nutshell, it was the audacity of the man who played Batman so well to have an accent that had folks so befuddled. You can now add Bale to list of actors who Americans were shocked not native of North America which includes Idris Elba and The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln.

Hit the gallery below to see the best reactions to Bale’s accent, and if you haven’t yet, you should really go see him portray Dick Cheney accurately in Vice.

