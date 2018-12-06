Curvy College Prof Causing Commotion Online Over Her Bodacious Bottom [Photos]

Nerissa Reaves earns her living as a college professor in the day while moonlighting as a model and business owner. While her intellect and strong hustle game should earn plenty of respect, the sultry teacher is also turning heads due to her show-stopping curves.
Reaves owns and operates The Honey Loaf website and Instagram page where she promotes her various ventures while also giving those turning in plenty to look at from top to bottom. Beautiful as she is brainy, Reaves has lashed back at critics who seem to think she isn’t allowed to dress in form-fitting clothes when she’s holding class.
In a recent Instagram post, Reaves hit back at critics who said that she needs to dress properly. Number one, she’s teaching folks over 18 and she isn’t wearing anything revealing. Her curves being what they are, Reaves could wear a smock and fill it out.
You’ll see why we selected her as our latest Baes and Baddies entry, but we must give her props for bossing up on all levels beyond her formidable beauty.
Check out some images and reactions to Nicole Reaves aka The Honey Loaf below.
I’ve been seeing one of my lives floating all over social media because apparently my jeans are a topic of conversation….again. So, let me start off by saying that I teach at a local college and therefore, all of my students are adults. Additionally, I am allowed to wear what makes me comfortable and I love jeans and heels! Nothing wrong with that. Forgive me for not wearing baggy jeans from the 90’s. Where would I even buy those? Tons of professors at my school wear jeans and heels. Yes, I understand that my shape causes a lot of attention on social media but in real life it’s a bit different. My students focus on the lectures and lessons and they all work hard to achieve results. Is it a bit different that I’m a teacher who also has a social media presence and models? Sure. I’m sure that’s quite unique because that’s not something you see often. However, that’s what makes me who I am-my range, depth and multi-faceted capabilities. I think it’s awesome that I’m not like every other teacher and that I can’t be boxed into categories traditionally defined by society.
