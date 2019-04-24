Dagger Dame: NBA Stars React To Damian Lillard’s Buzzer-Beater 3 Over OKC

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers took care of business after his team vanquished Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their playoff series. Dame Dolla hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot and his ice-cold stare at the end of the game had NBA stars reacting on Twitter.

In a series that looked like it could have become competitive at one point, the Blazers rallied in the fifth game of the series to take it 4-1 after dropping game three to a trash-talking Thunder team. It was apparent in the post-game conference that Lillard didn’t appreciate the way the Thunder celebrated after game three after noting their gloating.

However, Lillard said he and his team locked in and knew that more work was to be done on the court. In the end, dropped 50 big ones on OKC while Paul George and Westbrook dropped 36 and 29 respectively.

Via Twitter, NBA players chimed in after watching Damian Lillard’s dagger of a three and we’ve collected those reactions below.

The look on his face, though, after they wrestle him to the ground and he gives that “what else you think was gonna happen?” stare! @Dame_Lillard is a BEAST! Anyone doubting his superstar status and his clutch gene must now take several seats and be quiet! https://t.co/MYZRfgbmda — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) April 24, 2019

