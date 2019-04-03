Rollin 60’s: Russell Westbrook Salutes Nipsey Hussle, Has Historic 20-20-20 Game

Russell Westbrook put on a performance for the ages Tuesday night (April 2) when his Oklahoma City Thunder squad took on the Los Angeles Lakers. After the game, Westbrook dedicated his all 20s triple-double to the late Nipsey Hussle.

With the 119-103 win over the Lakers, Westbrook became just the second player in history to score at least 20 points, 20 boards, all while handing out 21 assists to boot. Ahead of the game, Westbrook was spotted wearing a blue sweatshirt from Nipsey’s Marathon clothing store. In the final minute of the game, Westbrook grabbed his 20th rebound and shouted out “That’s for Nipsey!” over the din of the crowd.

Speaking on his 20-20-20 game with courtside reporter and former player Jason Terry, Westbrook made a knowing nod to Hussle’s Rollin 60s gang affiliation by adding up the numbers of his game. Ironically enough but perhaps not intended, some NBA fans have speculated Terry has Crip gang ties as well but it’s never been confirmed.

Westbrook was obviously emotional after the game and praised Hussle for being an inspiration to him and others as a young person who grew up in the inner city. But in a presser with a throng of reporters asking questions about his connection to Hussle, Westbrook declined to answer.

Today at Thunder shootaround, Russell Westbrook declined to answer questions about the death of Los Angeles hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle: pic.twitter.com/4mNfmDnX50 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 2, 2019

Twitter reactions and discussion about Russell Westbrook’s 20-20-20 game can be seen below.

Photo: Getty