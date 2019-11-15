Damon Dash Allegedly Broke & Can’t Pay $2400 Debt, Denies TMZ Story

The self-described cake-a-holic is lacking funds? Damon Dash claims he’s so broke that he can’t pay a $2400 debt and creditors are pilfering his loot as bills stack up.

TMZ reports that the Roc-a-fella founder filed legal docs in a business lawsuit where he is being demanded to give up $2,400. Dash says he doesn’t earn a salary (he’s an “owner,” so that makes sense) and thus his income comes from his business. However, he claims said business doesn’t make any profits, so he can’t pay up.

According to Dash, all his revenue has been from that money Lee Daniels owed. That cash too has been caught up since creditors have been garnishing the payments.

“My income streams have all been garnished … and it is very difficult to address the mounting bills until I receive some relief from the courts,” reportedly says the filing.

Dash addressed TMZ’s story on IG, claiming they’re trying to suggest a narrative, but not denying the story’s validity, though.

“Perfect example of how they always trying to make a strong independent black man look broke,” he wrote.

Considering Dame’s past disdain for people who work for others, Twitter has not been very sympathetic of his current financial predicament. See for yourself below.