David Justice Critical Of Ex-Wife Halle Berry In New Interview, X Says “Hold On”

Published on August 11, 2025

Premiere of "The Flinstones"

David Justice, the ex-husband of Halle Berry, revealed in a new interview why he ended his marriage with the Academy Award-winning actor. According to David Justice, chief among the reasons he decided to end his union with Halle Berry was her failure to complete what he felt were her domestic and wifely duties.

David Justice, 59, sat down with the All The Smoke podcast and dished about his 14-year Major League Baseball career, winning two World Series, and shared details of the teams he played for. Justice and Berry were married from 1993 to 1997, and now he’s sharing why the pair didn’t last.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice said to Matt Barnes. “So, I’m looking at my mom…and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, traditional, you know?”

Justice doubled down on Berry’s lack of cooking and cleaning around the home and positioned it as a reason why he couldn’t sustain their relationship. In Justice’s words, he felt that the prospect of having children with Berry wouldn’t work out well because she, quote, didn’t seem “motherly” ahead of saying that the pair began having issues.

Long-persisting and unconfirmed rumors of domestic violence on Justice’s behalf had dogged him, but he has come out to publicly state that he has never put his hands on his ex-wife, nor has Berry named her abuser. Berry is the mother of two children from previous relationships and is currently dating singer Van Hunt.

To Justice’s credit, he did reveal that therapy might have possibly saved his marriage, as he admitted to lacking the tools to work on things.

On X, the reactions to David Justice’s interview are still pouring in. We’ve got a few listed below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

halle berry
