Coontastic Aunties Diamond & Silk Say Coronavirus Numbers Inflated To Make Trump Look Bad

Diamond & Silk have once again put on their good tapdancing shoes and polished up those pearly whites to smooch more of President Donald Trump’s wide behind. The Fox News’ hosts are claiming that the tally of deaths stemming from the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation are baked to make Trump look terrible in the media.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, the real names of Diamond & Silk, hopped on their live video broadcast over the weekend to make the explosive and dangerous claims that the reports of death are being falsified.

“In a matter of two weeks, over 1,000 people supposedly died from the coronavirus. In a two weeks time period, over 1,000 people after being tested positive have died from the coronavirus,” Silk is seen saying on the video before adding that “it took 39 days, from January all the way up to February the 29th” for the first person to die as Diamond chimed in.

The two engaged in more incoherent banter while heaping praise on President Trump as they often do.

“Here’s another thing. My president said on March the 24th, Tuesday this past week, my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running,” Silk continues.

She added, “At the time he said it there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out, he wanted open by Easter, he want this open by Easter – me and you was talking, I said now watch the number of deaths go up.

On Twitter, the hosts’ names began trending on with folks pointing out their fallacy as expected. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

Diamond & Silk are speculating coronavirus deaths are being inflated to make Trump look bad pic.twitter.com/hBnB7422UP — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 30, 2020

