Tory Lanez Stan DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A Liar During Deposition, X Fries Him

DJ Akademiks is once again yapping his gums about Megan Thee Stallion in defense of the man who shot her, Tory Lanez.

In a video of a recent deposition he took part in as part of Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing case against gossip blogger Milagro Gramz, DJ Akademiks fixed his lips to call Megan Thee Stallion a “liar.”

One of the clips from the deposition shared by Akademiks shows him saying, “That chick is a liar, and I don’t believe liars.”

In another clip, he admitted that a jury did find Canadian Yosemitie Sam guilty of pulling the trigger, shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet. He also questioned whether the jury “believed everything she said on the stand.”

During the series of questions from the lawyers, Akademiks took time to glaze himself, saying that “every record label known to man” paid him for promotion, adding that Kendrick Lamar’s favorite punching bag, Drake, “never transferred a dollar” to him.

DJ Akademiks Shared Questions From The Deposition

In another clip he shared on Instagram, he zooms in on a plate of food he was consuming while being questioned, writing in the post, “Pulled up to the Roc Nation/ Meg Thee Stallion requested deposition like a cookout had to make sure I got a plate in hand.”

He also shared some of the questions he was asked in a separate post.

“This deposition meg thee stallion got me in asking me bout Tory [Lanez], Drake, and Nicki Minaj more than their client Meg the stallion,” Akademiks wrote.

“‘U sure Drake ain’t pay u,’ “U sure Nicki ain’t paying blogs,’ ‘Who is grand wizard,’ ‘Did Tory send u bread on cash app,'” he added.

Akademiks was mentioned in Thee Stallion’s suit against Milagro Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, alleging that he shared posts from the YouTuber / blogger that contained “conspiracy theories that [Megan] was never shot.”

Social Media Is Frying Akademiks

As expected, social media is frying Akademiks for his lying antics during the deposition.

“What’s so crazy about this is that Megan and her team subpoenaed Akademiks to be a part of this deposition just for Akademiks to call Megan a liar on the zoom call.. I really need yall to understand how all of this is such a waste of time and embarrassing,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Another post read, “Can’t lie I’m surprised to get on here and see Twitter act like Akademiks is playing 4D chess. N**** went into a deposition with no legal counsel or representation. Just him and he said a bunch of she he otherwise shouldn’t have.”

Welp.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion continues to live her best life with her new boo, Klay Thompson, and still drops all kinds of new projects, while Tory Lanez sits in his jail cell, and Akademiks abuses alcohol from his gaming chair.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

