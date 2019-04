Donald Glover & adidas Officially Launch Donald Glover Presents, Drop Hilarious Films with Mo’Nique

Today (April 18), adidas Originals and Donald Glover officially launched their proper collaboration, Donald Glover Presents. Storytelling is the focus of the partnership and besides revealing the products, a series of short films also got the premiere treatment.

Word of Glover linking up with adidas first came down in September 2018. Glover’s new collection includes three shoe models, the Nizza , the Continental 80, and the Lacombe—all in unitone, white on white canvas colorways.

But if you’re looking for fresh out the box crispy kicks, that is not the point of the collab. They come with a worn-in finish, purposely.

“Rich is a concept,” said Glover via a press statement. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like.”

The design details are in line with Glover’s vision. All the shoes feature uneven stitching, inside-out golden eyestays and 3-Stripe marks made to look like they were hand-painted. The edges of the canvas uppers are not stitched, with the intent of them fraying over time.

The unique symbol of Glover’s adidas collab is a moth, which is seen on the heel bumpers and insoles of the shoes. Also, each pair comes in an inside-out adidas Originals box that is opened with a tear strip. Easy also gets three sets of custom shoelaces that are also designed to fray as you wear them. All three shoe will be available April 26 and run $80 to $100.

As for the films, they star Glover and Glover and actress/comedian Mo’Nique, and they are hilarious. The witty humor you expect from Glover, and he brought along Mo to get her jokes off even after that Netflix debacle. Respect.

Watch the films, written by Sam Jay with Jamal Olori and produced by Royalty and Wolf and Rothstein, below as well as detailed images of the collection.