Donald Trump Admits He "Doesn't Care" About The Economy
Shocking, Donald Trump Says He “Doesn’t Care” About The Economy, Retribution Against Joe Biden Is More Important
Per Huffington Post:
“Let me get to the economy,” Hannity interrupted. “I’m running out of time.”
“They’re yelling at me,” Hannity said, presumably referring to his producers.
“I agree,” Hannity replied.
Trump also hinted that he may have some time for retribution after all.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Trump continued his fixation with Biden not pardoning himself. Still, it was the “I don’t care” that users on X, formerly Twitter, are focusing on, basically clowning anyone who voted for this man because the price of eggs is too damn high.
Hannity as Trump rants about Biden not pardoning himself: “Let me get to the economy.”Trump: “I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/hJxaSNIg5n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js LOL. It’s going to be a long 4 years. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Just checked egg prices.. we can tell you don’t care bro 💀🤦📈 https://t.co/NpiYVos3Qd— Texas Aggie Democrats (@AggieDems) January 23, 2025
1. So Trump lied basically
2. It sure will haunt him.
3. Suckers
4. Listen to Black women
5. It was never about the economy
6. We tried to warn folks
7. Yup
8. It's going to be a spooky 4 years
9.
10.
