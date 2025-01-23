Shocking, Donald Trump Says He “Doesn’t Care” About The Economy, Retribution Against Joe Biden Is More Important

Per Huffington Post:

“Let me get to the economy,” Hannity interrupted. “I’m running out of time.”

“I don’t care,” Trump fired back as he continued to rail against Biden.

“They’re yelling at me,” Hannity said, presumably referring to his producers.

“This is more important,” Trump insisted.

“I agree,” Hannity replied.

“The economy’s gonna do great,” Trump said, then went back to attacking Biden.

Trump also hinted that he may have some time for retribution after all.

“I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with. I went through four years of hell. I spent millions of dollars on legal fees and I won, but I did it the hard way,” Trump said. “It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it also.”

Hannity as Trump rants about Biden not pardoning himself: “Let me get to the economy.” Trump: “I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/hJxaSNIg5n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025

Just checked egg prices.. we can tell you don’t care bro 💀🤦📈 https://t.co/NpiYVos3Qd — Texas Aggie Democrats (@AggieDems) January 23, 2025