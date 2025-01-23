Shocking, Donald Trump Says He “Doesn’t Care” About The Economy, Retribution Against Joe Biden Is More Important

Subscribe
Donald Trump Admits He "Doesn't Care" About The Economy

Published on January 23, 2025
Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Donald Trump

Allegedly, many voters chose to get on the Donald Trump MAGA Express because of the economy and the price of eggs and bacon being too high. They will be shocked to learn their president could give two f**ks about either of those issues. He has something else on the top of his mind.
Trump’s bestie and favorite Fox News glazer, Sean Hannity, learned the hard way that there is no controlling Donald Trump during an interview.

On Wednesday, January 22, Trump sat down with Hannity, and it didn’t take long for it to go off the rails completely. On multiple occasions, Hannity tried to get Trump to speak about the economy, the main thing the Orange Menace ran on, but Felon 47 kept barreling through the interview, eventually letting the Fox News anchor that he “doesn’t care” about the economy, Instead, Trump claimed he would be so busy “making America great again” and that “I’m not going to have time for retribution.” Well, that turned out to be a lie because Trump could not stop talking about Joe Biden.

Per Huffington Post:

“Let me get to the economy,” Hannity interrupted. “I’m running out of time.”

“I don’t care,” Trump fired back as he continued to rail against Biden.

“They’re yelling at me,” Hannity said, presumably referring to his producers.

“This is more important,” Trump insisted.

“I agree,” Hannity replied.

“The economy’s gonna do great,” Trump said, then went back to attacking Biden.

Trump also hinted that he may have some time for retribution after all.

“I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with. I went through four years of hell. I spent millions of dollars on legal fees and I won, but I did it the hard way,” Trump said. “It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it also.”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Trump continued his fixation with Biden not pardoning himself. Still, it was the “I don’t care” that users on X, formerly Twitter, are focusing on, basically clowning anyone who voted for this man because the price of eggs is too damn high. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js LOL. It’s going to be a long 4 years. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. So Trump lied basically

2. It sure will haunt him.

3. Suckers

4. Listen to Black women

5. It was never about the economy

6. We tried to warn folks

7. Yup

8. It's going to be a spooky 4 years

9.

10.

Donald Trump Joe Biden

