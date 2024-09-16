Taylor Swift Feels The Wrath of Donald Trump on Truth Social
Donald Trump Proclaims On His Bootleg Social Media Platform: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” X Roasts Him
Donald Trump. The Orange Menace, Donald Trump, is not handling the fact that Taylor Swift and her Swifties endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to succeed President Joe Biden very well. Trump wrote on his bootleg social media platform, Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Sunday morning, leaving many baffled but not shocked at his unhinged all-caps post.Taylor Swift officially has broken
The former disgraced President’s bizarre post garnered numerous responses, like this one from big-time Trump hater Liz Cheney, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Says the smallest man who ever lived.” For those who follow Swift’s music, that was a clever callback to Swift’s latest project, The Tortured Poets Department. The View co-host, former Republican and proud Donald Trump critic Ana Navarro wrote on X, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.” Trump’s swift meltdown came after the pop star announced she was Team Harris/Walz immediately following the VP’s dragging of the convicted felon during last week’s presidential debate. She shared the post on her Instagram Stories along with a link to Vote.org, which led to “more than 400,000 visitors to the voter-information site in a 24-hour period,” Variety reports.
Taylor Swift Lives Rent-Free In Donald Trump’s Small MindBefore declaring his hate for Swift on Truth Social, Trump declared his love for Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who wasn’t shy about revealing her love for Orange Mussolini by liking Trump-related posts during a Fox & Friends interview. “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said. Users on X clowned Brittany Mahomes for getting love from Trump after her “bestie” endorsed Kamala Harris. Patrick Mahomes didn’t help beat any allegations that he is in the Trump boat by refusing to endorse any candidate. Instead, he dropped some lame reasoning for not having a political backbone. In a recent turn of events, Brittany Mahomes is now questioning her support for Trump after his Truth social comments, which, according to The Daily Mail, left her “shaken to the core.” Social media also clowned Trump for letting the world know that Taylor Swift lives rent-free in his mind. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
