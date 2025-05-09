Jeanine Pirro Named Interim Top DC Prosecutor By Donald Trump
Donald Trump Taps Wine Enthusiast Jeanine Pirro For Top DC Prosecutor Job, X Clowns The Decision
Jeanine Pirro Is The Perfect Candidate For A Role In The Trump AdministrationPirro easily checks all of those boxes. She staunchly defends her president on Fox News and was ticketed for excessive speeding in Upstate New York after she was clocked at 119mph on the radar. Oh, and she also had an episode on her show Justice With Judge Jeanine in 2020, when she appeared visibly drunk, leading to her stumbling to form sentences and delaying the show. The incident earned her the nickname “Judge Box O’ Wine” and has since resurfaced following Trump’s announcement that he was stupidly giving her the job she has no business having. “I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia,” Felon 47 wrote on crappy platform, Truth Social. “Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime.” He continued, “Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television,” he added. “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!”
Jeanine Pirro’s Husband Is Also A CrookOf course, Pirro’s husband is a despicable person in his own right. He was indicted on 66 counts of federal tax fraud. Per Crooks & Liars:
Albert J. Pirro was indicted on 66 counts of federal tax fraud. The Feds say Pirro hid $1 million in income between 1988 and 1997, claiming dozens of personal luxuries as business expenses, from his $123,000 Ferrari to his wife’s Mercedes-Benz, New York Magazine reported in 1999. And she hasn’t practiced law in 20 years. Just normal stuff!
X Is Dragging Both Trump and Jeanine PirroLike with Trump’s head-scratching choice for Surgeon General, X, formerly Twitter, is absolutely dragging Trump’s decision to give Pirro the job for now. “Jeanine Pirro, Sean “Real World” Duffy, Pete “Whisky Leaks” Hegseth, Linda “A1” McMahon, and the entire trash trump cabinet are proof that they don’t give a FUCK about “merit hires.” They’re unfit clowns. ALL OF THEM,” one post read. Another post read, “After hiring unqualified and incompetent drunk Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary, Trump’s doubling down by giving serious consideration to unqualified and incompetent drunk Jeanine Pirro as US Attorney for DC. There has never been a more incompetent president than Trump, EVER.” Lord help us, it hasn’t been a year, and this crazy ride is far from over. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
