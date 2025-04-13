Cheryl Hines Gets Snubbed By Donald Trump At UFC 314
Cue The ‘Curb Your Enthusiam’ Theme: Cheryl Hines Snubbed By Donald Trump At UFC 314, X Can’t Stop Laughing
Tanking the global economy, wiping away Americans’ 401Ks, “running the FBI,” firing federal employees for no good damn reason, and completely mishandling a measles outbreak is a lot of hard work. So, to blow off some steam and have some fun, Donald Trump and his cronies took a company outing to the one place they knew they would be accepted and applauded for all their hard work: a UFC event. It’s been a week of so much “winning” going on (we’re being sarcastic, by the way) in the United States, so what better way to celebrate than to watch a bunch of men beat each other brains out? Donald Trump, flanked by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the proxy president Elon Musk, and his two highly unqualified picks, FBI Director Kash Patel and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attended UFC 314 in Miami, Florida. The action in the octagon isn’t what is currently the talk of social media. It’s a moment that happened in the seats between Trump and Hines. The aloof orange menace was doling out handshakes before the event kicked off, and he visibly snubbed Hines in what was truly an awkward moment that would have fit perfectly in Curb Your Enthusiasm. If you look at the video in slow motion, it didn’t look like an accident either.Actress Cheryl Hines, the wife of anti-vax conspiracy theorist quack Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had a moment at a recent UFC event involving Donald Trump that would make her fictional husband on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, laugh out loud.
X Is Clowning Cheryl Hines For Getting SnubbedUsers on X, formerly Twitter, have been clowning Hines following the snubbing. “Trump just totally ignored @CherylHines at UFC….love this for her,” one account said on X. Another user wrote, “Donald Trump snubbing Cheryl Hines is literally a real life Curb Your Enthusiasm moment.” Indeed it was. Oh well, this is what you get when you hitch your wagon to an anti-vaxxer and a felon president who is blatantly racist. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
