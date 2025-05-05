Donald Trump Orders Idiotic 100% Tariff On Foreign-Made Films, Social Media Comes With The Jokes

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So, where did he get this idea from?

TNR, he could have gotten the idea from actor Jon Voight, who is a

Donald Trump’s stupidity continues to hit new highs. For his next ridiculous act, Trump is ordering a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, and according to reporting, it’s all because of one of his loyal Hollywood supporters.Out of nowhere, Trump, who more than likely was sitting on his gaudy Mar-A-Lago couch, watching TV, instead of doing his job as President of the United States, posted on his trash social media platform his latest dumb a** idea to hit foreign-made films with a 100% tariff, because in his words it’s a “national threat.” We wished we were making this up, but he is dead serious.“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote on Truth Social . “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands,” Trump continued. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”Lol, what? It’s unclear how Trump plans to implement these latest abuse tariffs. Still, according to The Guardian, he could be trying to target a system of tax subsidies that allows Hollywood producers to receive large sums of money if they shoot movies in studios in approved countries.According tostaunch supporter of Felon 47. Per TNR:

Months later, it appears that Voight—also known as the film industry’s most ardent conservative—spoke with Trump, and Trump listened.

Voight has reportedly spent weeks talking to the Directors Guild of America, Teamsters, and IATSE, Deadline reported Friday. The fruit of those conversations, according to sources with knowledge of them who spoke to the entertainment publication, was supposed to be a tax incentive that Hollywood has been clamoring for.

Instead, Trump went the way of the tariff, which squares into an administration that has aggressively curtailed spending in order to extend extremely expensive tax breaks for billionaires.

Social media had plenty of jokes, including some adding that the next season of The White Lotus could end up in Cleveland. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.