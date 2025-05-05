Donald Trump Orders 100% Tariff On Foreign-Made Films
Donald Trump Orders Idiotic 100% Tariff On Foreign-Made Films, Social Media Comes With The Jokes
So, where did he get this idea from?According to TNR, he could have gotten the idea from actor Jon Voight, who is a staunch supporter of Felon 47. Per TNR:
Months later, it appears that Voight—also known as the film industry’s most ardent conservative—spoke with Trump, and Trump listened.
Voight has reportedly spent weeks talking to the Directors Guild of America, Teamsters, and IATSE, Deadline reported Friday. The fruit of those conversations, according to sources with knowledge of them who spoke to the entertainment publication, was supposed to be a tax incentive that Hollywood has been clamoring for.
Instead, Trump went the way of the tariff, which squares into an administration that has aggressively curtailed spending in order to extend extremely expensive tax breaks for billionaires.Social media had plenty of jokes, including some adding that the next season of The White Lotus could end up in Cleveland.
