Donald Trump Trends On Social Media For “Ludacris” Reference

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For years now Donald Trump‘s mental decline has been on full display both on camera and on his social media posts, and yesterday the front runner for the Republican nomination for President of The United States once again found himself trending for showing just how mentally incompetent he’s become.



Yesterday Donald Trump once again lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James for trying to make him cough up $370 million dollars in the civil-fraud case he’s currently battling in court and in a video rant he posted on his Truth Social website, Trump titled his post “Even my Political Opponents Have Spoken Against the Ludacris Demands of NYS AG Tish James.”

Of course many were quick to notice that “Ludacris” somehow broke through unto Donald Trump’s limited vocabulary and Rep. Jared Moscowitz (D-FL) was quick to point out the rapper’s name and tagged him on the post for comedy’s sake saying “@Ludacris he forgot to tag you.”

It was all downhill for Donny after that as social media users pounced on the opportunity to once again remind Trump and his cult that the wannabe dictator isn’t exactly the brightest bulb in the bunch. Might be the whitest, but not the brightest.

Though Luda hasn’t responded to the tag nor to Trump using his name, the rapper did denounced Donald back in 2020 when he said he felt that Trump’s administration was causing more “dissension instead of unity.” This statement came well before MAGA cult members resorted to death threats, swatting and actual violence against Trump critics, so maybe Luda is steering clear of that MAGAt smoke that no one wants any part of.

Check out some more of the hilarious responses to Trump’s “Ludacris” post below and let us know your thoughts on the hiccup in the comments section.