Drake & Sexyy Red Spark Romance & Collaboration Rumors After Image Surfaces

Drake is an artist that has just as many fans as he does folks who can’t stand him, and that was made clear after a new image surfaced on social media last night (July 18). The image in question featured Drake and rising rapper Sexyy Red with the Canadian superstar saying he just met his “rightful wife.”

Drake is currently in New York City on a seven-show run that kicked off on July 17 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. During the run, Drizzy has already coaxed stars such as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry among other notables. Lil Yachty was also in tow and was introduced to the crowd by the OVO Sound honcho.

However, what has the attention of the people is a photo Drake shared on his Instagram story feed cozied up backstage with Sexyy Red, with the “Pound Town” rapper getting a loving smooch. The caption within the photo reads, “Just met my rightful wife” and that was all Twitter needed to get the discussion trending in all kinds of directions.

Drake is known for keeping his ear to the street and has collaborated in the past with a number of rising rappers who caught a wave while boosting their profile. Some online assume that the Toronto superstar is eyeing a collaboration with his St. Louis counterpart while others are assuming that love is on the horizon, which is just speculative at this point.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

